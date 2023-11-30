Follow CFL

News November 30, 2023

Report: Riders hire Corey Mace as head coach

REGINA — It appears that the Saskatchewan Roughriders have found their new bench boss.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Corey Mace has been hired as the Riders head coach.

In Mace’s second season coaching the Argos defence, he steered a unit that led the CFL in sacks (68), interceptions (27), turnovers (54), opponent big plays (30), opponent rush yards (83.6), and was second in offensive points allowed (20.7) and opponents yards/play (6.09) while ranking third in offensive touchdowns allowed (42). Three of his players, Adarius Pickett, Wynton McManis, and Robertson Daniel, were named CFL All-Stars.

The Port Moody, BC native joined the Boatmen at the start of 2022, saw three of his players become Division All-Stars and was integral in helping the Argonauts capture their 18th Grey Cup championship. The three-time Grey Cup champion joined Toronto from Calgary where he coached the defensive line from 2016-2021, winning a championship in 2018.

Before turning to coaching Mace played defensive line for the Stampeders from 2010-2015 where he won his first Grey Cup in 2014. The University of Wyoming product was originally drafted in the second round of the 2007 CFL Draft by Winnipeg before signing with the Buffalo Bills where he played from 2007-2009.

