Als extend Beverette through 2025

MONTREAL — On Friday the Montreal Alouettes offered an early Christmas present to their fans by announcing that linebacker Tyrice Beverette had signed a two-year extension with the team.

Beverette was set to become a free agent in February and is No. 16 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“We just secured a very important piece of our defence squad. The fact that Beverette will be with us for several years shows how much he believes in our team,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. “He was so successful with us in 2023, I feel he is still hungry and that is very encouraging.”

Beverette (six-foot, 203 pounds) elevated his game in his second season with the Alouettes. The 28-year-old was named to the East Division All-Star Team and was the Alouettes’ Most Outstanding Defensive player.

Beverette finished among the league leaders in defensive tackles with 89 and third in the CFL with 20 on special teams and added an impressive seven sacks. He also recovered four fumbles, two of which he returned for majors. He led the CFL in fumble recoveries and also registered four knock downs.