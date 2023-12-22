Ticats extend OL Coulter Woodmansey, DL Cedric Wilcots II

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday that they have extended the contracts of National offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey and American defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II.

Woodmansey was set to become a free agent in February.

Woodmansey, 26, started 17 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2023. The six-foot-five, 310-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has suited up in 41 games, including 39 starts, over his three seasons in Hamilton (2021-2023). He completes a trio of returning interior offensive linemen including Brandon Revenberg and David Beard, who all helped pave the way last season for running back James Butler to register the club’s first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2010.

The Tiger-Cats originally selected Woodmansey in the first round, fifth overall of the 2020 CFL Draft after he played 32 games over four seasons at the University of Guelph (2016-19).

Wilcots, 26, dressed in one game for the Ticats last season (2023). The six-foot-three, 249-pound native of Dallas, TX has suited up in 15 games over his CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2022-2023) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022), registering four total tackles and one quarterback sack. The Tiger-Cats originally acquired Wilcots in a trade with the Blue Bombers in 2022 in exchange for defensive back Alden Darby Jr.

Before turning pro, the former New Mexico State pass rusher played 35 games over three seasons (2017-2019) for the Aggies, registering 94 total tackles, 18.5 quarterback sacks, four passes defended and four forced fumbles.