Top 3 quarterback rushing performances of 2023

TORONTO — Having a quarterback that can win with his arms and legs is an asset not every team possesses.

In 2023 we saw the rise of two young pivots that have that coveted ability in Edmonton’s Tre Ford and Ottawa’s Dustin Crum.

There were also lot of good performances to choose from like Chad Kelly scoring three rushing majors in his first game of the season or Crum himself going for over 90 rushing yards in his first start in Ottawa.

That said, CFL.ca brings you the top three rushing quarterback performances of 2023.

Tre Ford, Week 13 – Edmonton Elks vs. Calgary Stampeders

The Elks and Stamps played a crazy back and forth game on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with Calgary coming out on top.

Despite the loss, Ford went out for 135 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding 137 more and a major through the air. The performance was ultimately obfuscated by a 22-point fourth quarter comeback by the home team, but still showcased the dual-threat aspect that the National quarterback brings to the table.

Dustin Crum, Week 6 – Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

A game after going for 91 yards and a major as a runner, Crum bested it with a 103-yard and two majors performance against the Blue Bombers.

In only his second start of the season the young pivot showed his knack for finding rushing lanes by gashing through Winnipeg’s defence on his way to guiding the REDBLACKS to a 31-28 overtime win.

Caleb Evans, Week 10 – Montreal Alouettes vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Evans got the start in Week 10 in place of an injured Cody Fajardo and made the most of it by rushing 11 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The veteran pivot also threw for 149 yards, a major and an interception in only 13 passes, showcasing his ability to command an explosive offence via air and ground in the 41-12 Alouettes win.