Als ink a trio of Nationals through 2026, including Maxym Lavallée

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the team has signed three National players through 2026, including Quebec defensive back Maxym Lavallée.

The Alouettes also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Theo Grant and halfback Jacob Mason.

“Canadian content is paramount in this league and these signatures add a lot of depth to our team,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

“Mason has some experience with us while Lavallée and Grant will have the chance to crack our roster in our next training camp.”

Lavallée (five-foot-nine, 185 pounds) took part in the last Alouettes’ training camp. In 2023, he played seven games with the Université Laval Rouge et Or, in his fifth season with the team. He made 20 solo tackles and 10 assisted in addition to knocking down two passes.

The 25-year-old was voted to the RSEQ all-star team in 2022, finishing first on his team in tackles with 27 solo and 11 assisted. In 2018, the Gatineau native was named defensive rookie of the year.

Grant (six-foot-four, 280 pounds) spent four years with Queen’s University Golden Gaels, playing eight games in 2023. His unit found the gaps for running back Jared Chisari who led U SPORTS with 1178 yards in only eight games, averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game.

His offensive line helped Queen’s Football finish first in U SPORTS in rushing at 242.3 yards per game.

Mason (six-foot-two, 240 pounds) was the Alouettes’ fifth-round pick (39th overall) in the last CFL Draft in May and played two preseason games during the last training camp. He also spent time on the practice roster in 2023.

The 23-year-old fullback played four seasons with the McMaster University Marauders. In his last two seasons, he ran 18 times for 134 yards and caught 21 balls for 170 yards. During his career, he also distinguished himself on defence with 15 solo tackles, three assisted and he forced a fumble.