Elks extend wide receiver Kyran Moore

EDMONTON — Swerve is staying in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Friday that veteran wide receiver Kyran Moore has signed a one-year contract extension. He was set to become a free agent in February.

In his first season with the Green and Gold, Moore suited up in all 18 regular season games in 2023, leading the CFL with 490 YAC (yards after catch) and was Edmonton’s reception leader with 69 catches. The Alabama native had 743 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season to finish second on the Elks in both categories, while completing his first pass attempt of his career, a 19-yard touchdown in the Labour Day Classic.

RELATED

» Jones On Bethel-Thompson: ‘He’s a true leader’

» Elks sign QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson

» Elks release veteran DB Aaron Grymes

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

Through five CFL seasons, Moore has 279 receptions for 3,094 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 27-year-old began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 46 games from 2018 to 2022.

In addition, the Elks also announced on Friday that they have signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum. Bynum played four seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2019-2022), where he totalled 68 total tackles, two sacks, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 43 career games with the Blazers.

As a senior in 2022, the Dallas, TX native had his best game of his college career, recording eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, one sack and a forced fumble against North Texas, earning him Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honours. Prior to joining UAB, Bynum played one season at Northeast Oklahoma A&M (2018), where he had 40 total tackles, one sack and one interception in nine games.