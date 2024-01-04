Elks release veteran DB Aaron Grymes

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that they have released American defensive back Aaron Grymes. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Grymes spent eight seasons (2013-2015, 2017-2018, 2021-2023) with the Green and Gold, where he recorded 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles and 12 interceptions in 79 career games with Edmonton.

In 2015, the CFL veteran was a key member of Edmonton’s Grey Cup championship team and was named a CFL All-Star before spending the 2016 season in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grymes played the 2019 season with the BC Lions and returned to Edmonton for the 2021 season. He would miss the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a knee injury.