REDBLACKS, Wakefield agree to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with American Michael Wakefield. The defensive lineman was set to become a free agent in February.

Wakefield, 29, had a career season in 2023, his fourth with the team. The Valdosta, GA native suited up in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS, setting new career high’s with 35 tackles, and six sacks.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS sign National DB Ty Cranston to extension

» REDBLACKS extend DL Nigel Romick

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

“R Nation, mark this day; this year going to be special,” said Wakefield. “I’m signing this contract on my birthday and I’m super excited to be back. There’s a lot of unfinished business and a lot of fish to be caught.”

A veteran of six CFL seasons, Wakefield signed with the REDBLACKS in 2017, and spent three seasons in the nation’s capital, before moving on to the Montreal Alouettes from 2021 through 2022. Through 84 career games, he has racked up 134 total tackles, 20 sacks, and an interception.