Alouettes extend OL Justin Lawrence through ’25

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes continue to make moves to retain their core players.

The Als announced Tuesday that they have extended the contract of National offensive lineman Justin Lawrence through 2025.

Lawrence (six-foot-two, 310 pounds) started all 18 regular season games in 2023 after joining the team in February. In the Grey Cup game, the offensive line was able to protect MVP quarterback Cody Fajardo enough for him to throw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Winnipeg. He has already won three Grey Cups in five seasons in the CFL (2018, 2022, 2023).

RELATED

» Desjardins returns, Lavergne promoted Als’ Football Ops moves

» Als ink trio of Nationals through 2026, including Maxym Lavallee

» Als extend four more, including OL Jesse Gibbon

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

The 27-year-old Edmonton, AB native was also named an East Division All Star in 2022 with the Argonauts. He was drafted in the fifth round (39th overall) by the Calgary Stampeders in 2018. The former University of Alberta Golden Bear helped Calgary hoist the Grey Cup in his rookie season.

“Justin has played an important role in protecting our quarterbacks. In his first year with us in 2023, he was a great fit on our offensive line,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He understands our playbook well and our running backs have also achieved success thanks to his blocks. We are happy to have him back.”