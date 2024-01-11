Desjardins back, Lavergne promoted in Als’ Football Ops moves

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday changes to their football operations staff for 2024.

Pier-Yves Lavergne has been named Assistant General Manager and will support General Manager Danny Maciocia. Marcel Desjardins is back in the nest as a special assistant to the General Manager and Player Personnel. He will support Maciocia and Lavergne.

Pier-Yves Lavergne was named assistant general manager after joining the team in January 2022 as director of national scouting. Prior to joining the Alouettes, he worked for the Ottawa REDBLACKS football operations staff and won the Grey Cup in 2016 with general manager Marcel Desjardins.

As a player, the 33-year-old played for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Université de Montréal Carabins. In 2014, the Gatineau native won the Vanier Cup as a Carabin with head coach Danny Maciocia. Lavergne attended rookie camp with the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 and had a tryout with the Calgary Stampeders in 2015.

Marcel Desjardins returns to the Alouettes after serving as assistant director of football operations in 1999 and then climbed the latter to become assistant general manager from 2002 to 2006, winning his first Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2002. He returned to the nest from 2008 to 2012 as assistant general manager and hoisted two other championships (2009-2010).

He was general manager of the Hamilton Tigers Cats and the Ottawa REDBLACKS, with whom he won his fourth Grey Cup in 2016. In nine seasons in Ottawa, he led the team to three Grey Cup appearances.

Jean-Marc Edme has been named Senior Personnel Executive after being hired in January 2022 as director of pro personnel. He helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2023. He will work to find American talent at the NCAA and professional levels.

Edme started his career in the CFL in 2007 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 2024 season will be his tenth one with the Alouettes. Before 2023, he won the Grey Cup with Montreal in 2009 and 2010 and with Ottawa in 2016.

“With our recent successes, I am obviously very pleased with the work of my team,” said Maciocia. “I am excited about the return of Marcel Desjardins to the Alouettes and Lavergne and Edme are happy about the challenge ahead, they fully deserves this vote of confidence.”