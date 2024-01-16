Stamps extend National WR Tyson Middlemost

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended national receiver Tyson Middlemost, the team announced on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Dundas, ON, product had been slated to become a free agent on February 13.

In three seasons with the Stampeders since being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Middlemost has played 41 regular-season games as a special-teamer and backup receiver.

He has 20 career special-teams tackles as well as a forced fumble and an onside-kick recovery. He also has made five catches for 44 yards.

In university, Middlemost made 83 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games over four seasons at McMaster.