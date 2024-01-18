Ottawa acquires rights to QB Dru Brown from Bombers

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have traded for the rights to quarterback Dru Brown from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the teams announced on Thursday.

In exchange, Ottawa will send a fifth round selection in this year’s CFL Draft to the Bombers. With the deal, the REDBLACKS have exclusive negotiating rights with the 26-year-old Californian before CFL Free Agency officially opens on February 13.

The Oklahoma State product has spent all three of his CFL seasons in Winnipeg. The American pivot took a big step forward in his career in 2023 while filling in for an injured Zach Collaros. While dressing for all 18 games, Brown won both of his starts last season on his way to completing 62 of 89 passes for 983 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

The REDBLACKS also announced on Thursday that the team has signed receiver Bralon Addison to a one-year extension.