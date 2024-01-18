REDBLACKS, Addison agree to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that they have extended American receiver Bralon Addison, keeping the All-Star receiver in the nation’s capital for the 2024 season. Addison was set to become a free agent in February.

Addison, 30, signed with the REDBLACKS prior to the 2023 season, after having been with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats since 2018. The Missouri City, TX native bounced back from an Achilles injury suffered the year prior; suiting up in eight games, and catching 26 passes for 272 yards, with a pair of touchdowns.

“RNation, I’m honoured and excited to be back in the Red and Black!” Addison said. “Can’t wait give you guys a healthy BA, and help build something special! Let’s get to it!”

Following a standout collegiate career at Oregon, and a stint with the Chicago Bears, Addison signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. He’d play his first CFL football for Hamilton later that August, however, where he’d go on to spend the next four seasons, including a 2019 campaign that saw him rack up 1,236 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns, to go with CFL All-Star honours. All told, Addison has appeared in 39 career games split between Hamilton and Ottawa, recording 2,285 receiving yards, 298 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns.