Stamps extend defensive lineman Julian Howsare

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Julian Howsare to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. The five-year veteran had been slated to become a free agent in February.
In 2023, his first season with the Stampeders, Howsare started all 18 regular-season games at defensive end and finished second on the team with six sacks. He had 48 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, one special-teams stop and two forced fumbles.
Howsare was also in the starting lineup for the Western Semi-Final.
The Altoona, PA, product signed with Calgary on Feb. 14, 2023, after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 80 career regular-season games, Howsare has accumulated 160 tackles including 13 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, three forced fumbles, three knockdowns, two interceptions and six special-teams tackles.
The veteran also appeared in nine post-season contests.