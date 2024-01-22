REDBLACKS extend Global LB Vrede

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed Global linebacker Tyron Vrede to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. The move comes on the same day that the team announced the signing of wide receiver Dominique Rhymes.

Vrede, 27, has spent all three seasons of his CFL career with the REDBLACKS, and the Amsterdam native was off to a terrific start to the 2023 campaign, before suffering a season-ending injury.

RELATED

» Back to the Capital: Rhymes, REDBLACKS agree to two-year deal

» Ottawa, Addison agree to one-year extension

» REDBLACKS, Wakefield agree to one-year extension

» More 2024 Free Agency news, notes, and analysis

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

The Dutch linebacker appeared in four games, starting two at middle linebacker, and tallying a career-high 20 total tackles.

Prior to being selected in the second round, 10th overall, by the REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Global Draft, Vrede finished his collegiate career with the University of North Dakota, racking up 56 total tackles, and 3.5 sacks.