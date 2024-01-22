Back to the Capital: Rhymes, REDBLACKS agree to two-year deal

OTTAWA — Dominique Rhymes is returning to where it all began, signing a deal with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The American receiver, who started his CFL career with Ottawa and was with the club from 2017-2019, has signed a two-year deal to return to the nation’s capital, the club announced Monday.

“Ottawa was the first place I played pro ball, I started my career here, met my fiancé here,” said Rhymes, who has kept an off-season home in the city. “I feel like I’m coming home, because I am. I’m still good friends with a lot of the guys from Ottawa; I’ve seen their kids be born, went to a Grey Cup; it’s just all love. I’m excited to get going.”

The BC Lions released Rhymes last Wednesday, with head coach and general manager Rick Campbell saying, “in the salary cap era, these are the hard decisions we have to make.”

In his first stint with Ottawa, Rhymes suited up for 39 regular season games and helped guide the team to a Grey Cup appearance in 2018. His best season with the REDBLACKS came in 2019, when the Miami native and Murray State product caught 65 of 112 passes for 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

“We are excited to welcome back Dominique Rhymes to our organization,” said GM Shawn Burke. “Dominique is a productive, big-bodied receiver who has shown he can be a difference-maker in our league. He has continued to grow as a player more and more every season and we are happy he chose to come back home!”

Rhymes headed west in 2021 to join the BC Lions, where he spent three seasons. He had a career year in 2022 when he recorded 1,401 yards on 85 receptions while finding the end zone 11 times. Despite only suiting up for 10 games last season, Rhymes still put up 535 receiving yards and six touchdowns.