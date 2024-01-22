Stamps sign Adam Konar, extend Elliot Graham

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran National linebacker and former University of Calgary standout Adam Konar and extended National defensive lineman Elliot Graham, the team announced on Monday. Graham was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Konar joins the Red and White after playing 101 career Canadian Football League regular-season games over eight seasons with Edmonton and BC. He has accumulated 221 career tackles including three tackles for loss, 37 special-teams stops, five sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 10 knockdowns. He also has four career games played in the post-season.

RELATED

» Stamps extend LB Cameron Judge

» Stamps, Begelton agree to extension through 2025

» O’Leary: Dickenson, Stamps open to change in 2024

» Stamps extend defensive lineman Julian Howsare

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

In 2023 with the Elks, Konar played all 18 games and recorded a career-high 73 tackles.

The Vancouver native was a first-team Canada West and U Sports all-star with the Dinos in 2014 before being selected in the third round by Edmonton in the 2015 CFL Draft. He played four seasons in Edmonton before signing with BC in 2019 and spending two seasons with the Lions. He returned to Edmonton in 2022.

Konar’s father Kevin played 10 seasons with the BC Lions and was a two-time CFL All-Star.

Graham has played 25 regular-season games and one playoff contest in three seasons with the Stampeders since being drafted out of UBC in 2021.

He has played primarily on special teams for the Red and White and has nine career special-teams tackles as well as three defensive tackles and one forced fumble. In 2023, he had two defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles and one forced fumble in nine games before seeing his season come to an end because of a shoulder injury.

Graham played both as a defensive lineman and a linebacker at UBC and accumulated 87 tackles in 23 career games for the Thunderbirds. He holds the school record for the longest interception-return touchdown at 107 yards, which he accomplished in a 2017 game against Manitoba.