2022 MODP Mauldin signs one-year extension with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are making sure that opposing pockets will collapse.

On the same day that Ottawa extended the contract of breakout pass rusher Bryce Carter, the REDBLACKS announced they have signed Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a contract extension. Both Carter and Mauldin were set to become free agents on February 13.

Mauldin was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 after tallying 17 sacks and 43 defensive tackles. The 31-year-old followed up a career season with 29 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in 2023, through 17 games.

The Sacramento, CA native served as a constant force of disruption on the REDBLACKS defensive unit that finished fourth in the CFL with 45 total sacks. Mauldin was also named to the CFL’s Week 15 Pro Football Focus Honour Roll, following Ottawa’s game against the BC Lions. With an overall player grade of 89.8, he posted a grade of 81.7 on 40 pass rush attempts, to go with three tackles, and one for a loss.

“The truth of the matter is Ottawa embraced me and my family, and that’s what Ottawa is to me: FAMILY,” said Mauldin. “It’s only right to fight for, and with mine! Mr. Inevitable is back in the Red and Black!”

After a standout collegiate career with Louisville, Mauldin spent 26 games with the New York Jets, recording 33 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and an interception. He then moved on to the CFL in 2019, spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before joining the REDBLACKS for his breakout 2022 campaign, in which he led the CFL with 16 sacks, en route to Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours.