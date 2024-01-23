Jay McNeil appointed Stamps’ president

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that Jay McNeil has been appointed president of the football club.

Outgoing president John Hufnagel remains with the organization and will assume the role of special advisor to McNeil. Hufnagel will also serve as a special advisor to general manager Dave Dickenson, who is also the Stampeders’ head coach.

“Jay’s passion for football coupled with his corporate success will position the Stampeders for the next chapter of growth and success both on and oﬀ the ﬁeld,” said John Bean, president and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “The entire CSEC family extends our heartfelt appreciation to John Hufnagel for his many years of leadership to the Calgary Stampeders Football Club and active member on the CSEC Senior Management Team.”

“From the time of Jay’s arrival, the plan was always for Jay to grow into the president’s role and he’s done an excellent job. He’s earned this opportunity,” said Hufnagel. “I look forward to continuing to represent the Stampeders organization and to assisting both Jay and Dave.”

“I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to be part of the future of the Calgary Stampeders, one that is rooted in a winning culture thanks to the incredible work of John Hufnagel over the past 16 years,” said McNeil. “I’m grateful that Huff will be remaining with the organization and I know he will be a tremendous resource for me.”

A former standout player with the Red and White, McNeil returned to the organization in October of 2022 as vice president of business operations. He immediately immersed himself in all aspects of the Stampeders business operations, demonstrating a strong work ethic and spending countless hours connecting with people in the community and helping to promote the Stampeders brand.

McNeil played 14 seasons for the Stampeders where he was a six-time West Division All-Star guard and a two-time Grey Cup Champion. The London, ON, native quickly ﬁt into his new home, serving the community and twice winning the Presidents’ Ring, which goes to the Stampeders player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field as voted by his teammates.

After his playing days, McNeil remained in Calgary and built a strong business career, leading sales and business operations for a number of companies including Trinidad Drilling, Tervita, Secure Energy and Cleantek Industries.