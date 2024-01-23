Winnipeg announces Princess Auto as new stadium naming rights partner

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Football Club is proud to welcome Princess Auto as the new official stadium naming rights partner, the team announced on Tuesday. Beginning in April 2024, the stadium will be known as Princess Auto Stadium.

“Princess Auto has been a long-time supporter of the Winnipeg Football Club, and we are thrilled to expand and extend this relationship with our new stadium naming rights partnership,” said Winnipeg Football Club President and CEO, Wade Miller. “This partnership aligns two organizations committed to serving the community, promoting sports, and enhancing the fan experience. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for our fans and supporters.”

The 10-year partnership marks a significant milestone in the history of the organization, highlighting the Club’s commitment to excellence on and off the field. Princess Auto, a privately-owned, Canadian retailer founded in Winnipeg in 1933, is known for its dedication to quality service, commitment to their team members, and community engagement values that align with the Club’s own.

“We are proud to join forces with the Winnipeg Football Club and the incredible Winnipeg community,” said Ken Larson, President, and CEO of Princess Auto. “Our shared values of teamwork, dedication, and a passion for excellence make this a natural fit. We can’t wait to see the Princess Auto name proudly displayed on the stadium and to connect with fans in a meaningful way.”

Beginning this spring, Princess Auto Stadium will feature prominent Princess Auto branding, creating a powerful and iconic presence in South Winnipeg. Fans can expect to see the new signage on the stadium in mid-April heading into the CFL season.

The Winnipeg Football Club extends its appreciation to IG Wealth Management, the previous stadium naming rights partner. As a longstanding partner, IG Wealth Management has played an integral part in the Club’s growth and success and will continue to do so as the Club’s wealth management sponsor.