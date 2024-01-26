Bombers, Augustine agree to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian running back Johnny Augustine, the team announced on Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Augustine (5-9, 299; Guelph; born: July 7, 1993, in Welland, Ont.) returns in 2024 for his sixth season with the Blue Bombers after first signing with the club in May of 2018.

He has dressed for every game over the past three years, including all 18 last season as well as the Western Final and the 110th Grey Cup and finished second on the club in rushing with 267 yards on 45 carries, for a 5.9 yards per carry average. A valuable contributor on special teams, he added eight tackles on the kick cover units, which ranked sixth on the team.

Augustine has dressed for 75 regular season games in his CFL, all with the Blue Bombers. He was not selected in the 2017 CFL Draft but had looks from Edmonton and Saskatchewan before landing in Winnipeg.

He played five seasons at the University of Guelph and in his senior year rushed for 690 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries for the Gryphons.