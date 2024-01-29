Argos extend American LB Jonathan Jones

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American linebacker Jonathan Jones, the team announced on Monday. He was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Toronto also extended All-Star linebacker Wynton McManis last week and traded away Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams earlier on Monday.

Jones, 26, played 18 games in 2023, recording 49 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles (fourth most on the team), seven sacks (third), and one interception.

The five-foot-11, 230-pound linebacker joined the Argos as a free agent in 2022 playing in six games that season with 10 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, two interceptions, and one sack. The Florida native who attended both Notre Dame and Toledo in college was the Argos leading tackler in the 109th Grey Cup with five defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.