Argos extend All-Star linebacker Wynton McManis

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are keeping their enforcer in place.

The Argos have signed linebacker Wynton McManis to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. McManis was set to become a free agent in February and was listed as No. 17 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list.

McManis, 29, signed with Toronto as a free agent in February of 2022 and has turned in back-to-back CFL All-Star seasons for the Double Blue.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker had another successful season in 2023, tallying 79 defensive tackles, five for loss, four sacks, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), and one fumble recovery in 16 games. In 2022, the Mississippi native managed to lead the Argos in total tackles with 95, 19 clear of second place, in just 14 games.

He would add three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble on his way to his first career CFL All-Star nod. Before joining the Argos, McManis spent 2020 and 2021 with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, playing in one game for the Saints in 2021. The Memphis alum came to the CFL in 2017 with Calgary and spent his first three CFL seasons with the Stamps, winning his first Grey Cup in 2018. For his career, McManis has 271 defensive tackles, 49 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, two touchdowns, and two Grey Cup championships in 75 games.