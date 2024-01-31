REDBLACKS release National OL Jacob Ruby

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have released National offensive lineman Jacob Ruby.

The 31-year-old London, Ontario native has spent the last two seasons with the REDBLACKS.

He was drafted eighth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2015, before joining the Edmonton Elks organization in 2017, and signing with Ottawa ahead of the 2022 season. Ruby has appeared in 96 CFL games, altogether.