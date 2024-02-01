Argos extend National LB Brian Harelimana

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football announced on Thursday they have extended the contract of National linebacker Brian Harelimana, who was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Harelimana, 28, joined Toronto in October 2023 and played in the Eastern Final vs. Montreal.

The six-foot-two, 228-pound linebacker played 12 games in Saskatchewan before joining the Argos after starting the 2023 season with Montreal, where he played one game for the Alouettes. Harelimana would tally four defensive tackles and four special teams tackles in those 13 games.

The University of Montreal alum was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 CFL Draft by Montreal and over the course of 26 CFL games, the Rwanda-born Harelimana has recorded 18 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.