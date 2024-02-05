REDBLACKS extend East Division All-Star Justin Hardy

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are working hard to build a strong aerial offence.

After trading for quarterback Dru Brown and bringing back wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, Ottawa announced on Monday they have extended wide receiver Justin Hardy. The veteran was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Hardy is returning to the REDBLACKS on a one-year deal after tallying his first 1,000-yard season in the CFL, the team announced on Monday.

“I’m excited to be back, and to get back to work,” said Hardy. “Rent’s due.“

Hardy’s second season in the nation’s capital saw him appear in all 18 games, hauling in 85 passes for 1,009 yards, and three touchdowns. The outstanding sophomore campaign for the 32-year-old saw him earn an East Division All-Star nod, and followed up a seven-game 2022 season, where he racked up 416 yards on 44 receptions.

A Washington, D.C. native, Hardy joined the REDBLACKS in 2022, after spending five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2019. Through 73 career games in the NFL, he totalled 946 yards on 95 receptions, to go with nine touchdowns.