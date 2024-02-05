Ticats extend National K Liegghio, Global P Vedvik

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday, the football club has extended a pair of players including national kicker Marc Liegghio and global punter Kaare Vedvik, who signed a two-year deal. Both players were eligible to become free agents on February 13.

Liegghio, 26, suited up in 17 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, converting 41 of 47 field goal attempts (87.2%), with a long of 50 yards.

The five-foot-seven, 198-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario has played 49 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), converting 78 of 94 field goal attempts (83%), with a career-long of 55 yards. The former Western Mustang (2016-19) was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fifth round, 39th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Vedvik, 29, joined the Tiger-Cats in August 2023 after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders via trade. The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Stavanger, Norway dressed in 10 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, punting 50 times for 2,208 yards, 1,699 net yards and a long of 62 yards. Vedvik has suited up in 32 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Roughriders (2021-23), registering 185 total punts for 8,256 total yards with a net of 6,628 and a long of 78 yards.