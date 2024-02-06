Argos extend Nationals Jack Cassar, Benoit Marion

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have extended the contracts of two National defenders, linebacker Jack Cassar and defensive lineman Benoit Marion. Both players were eligible to become free agents on February 13.

Cassar, 27, played 18 games for the Boatmen in 2023 tallying 14 special teams tackles (third most on the team), two defensive tackles, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

The Mississauga native and Carleton alum finished his 2022 campaign with 19 special teams tackles, which led the team and was fifth overall in the league, despite missing six games. The 11th overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft has accumulated 15 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 38 career games.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Costabile: 5 game-changing pending free agent defenders

» Nye: Where will Brady Oliveira land?

» Adarius Pickett released by Argos; reportedly heading to Ottawa

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Marion, 28, played 16 games in Double Blue last season recording one defensive tackle, nine special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

The six-foot-five, 250-pound defensive lineman from Montreal was selected by the Alouettes in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft and would play in one game for the Als before being released and signed by Toronto in the summer of 2021. For his CFL career, the former University of Montreal Carabin has produced seven defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles in 31 games.