Report: Demerio Houston headed to Calgary

TORONTO — One of the best defensive backs in the CFL could be on the move.

All-Star defensive back Demerio Houston has agreed in principle to a two-year deal with the Calgary Stampeders, reports Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press.

After dealing with injury in his first two seasons in Winnipeg, Houston burst onto the scene in 2023 to lead CFL in interceptions with seven, while also recovering three fumbles and scoring a defensive major of his own. Houston was also important in the post-season, coming away with an interception on quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to help the Bombers overcome the BC Lions in the Western Final.

Overall the veteran defensive back has 84 defensive tackles, nine picks and a touchdown over 30 appearances with the Blue Bombers.

The Shelby, NC native was named an All-Star after his stellar 2023 season as was listed as No. 20 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list. The veteran is eligible to become a free agent on February 13.