Report: Matthew Shiltz to sign with Stampeders

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders might be looking to add another weapon to their quarterback room.

Pivot Matthew Shiltz could be headed to Calgary on a one-year deal according to a report by Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press. The veteran is eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Hearing this morning that American QB Matt Shiltz has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with Calgary. Shiltz was one of the top players in the QB market. — Dan Ralph (@danralphcp) February 7, 2024

The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of St. Charles, IL has dressed in 50 games for the Alouettes (2017-2021) over four years, completing 145 of 237 pass attempts (61.2 per cent) for 1,866 yards with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions adding 50 carries for 313 yards and two rushing touchdowns before joining the Tiger-Cats in 2022.

The quarterback then went on to appear in 28 games with Hamilton (2022-2023), completing 193 of 280 passes (68.9 per cent) for 2,491 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 312 yards and two majors as a runner.

Last year, Shiltz took over after an injury to starter Bo Levi Mitchell but ended up suffering an injury of his own that kept him to 11 appearances. Overall he finished with 1,556 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five picks while splitting time with Mitchell under centre to close out the season.

Shiltz played 29 games over four seasons at Butler University (2012-2015). With the Bulldogs, he completed 324 of 552 passes (59 per cent) for 4,042 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 175 carries with 862 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns.