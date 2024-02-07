Stamps extend DB Kobe Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that they have extended the contract American defensive back Kobe Williams. The Arizona State alum had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The versatile Williams started all 18 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2023, with 12 of the starts coming at boundary half, five at field half and one at field corner. He recorded 45 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, four special teams stops, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and eight knockdowns. Williams also started the Western Semi-Final and had a pair of defensive tackles.

Williams joined the Stamps in 2021 after having spent time with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He made one appearance with Calgary in 2021 and played 11 games for the Red and White during the 2022 campaign.

In 30 career regular-season contests, Williams has 76 tackles including five tackles for loss, four special-teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 10 knockdowns.