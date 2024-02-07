Ticats extend Bennett, Ternowski, sign Milanovic-Litre

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed a trio of National players. They have extended defensive lineman Mason Bennett and receiver Tyler Ternowski, while adding veteran running back Ante Milanovic-Litre.

All three were set to become free agents on Feb. 13.

Bennett, 26, suited up in 14 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, registering six total tackles, including five defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. The six-foot-four, 262-pound native of Winnipeg, Man. has dressed in 43 games over three seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-2023), totalling 49 tackles with 44 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks. The former University of North Dakota pass rusher was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first-round, eighth overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Ternowski, 25, dressed in seven games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, registering six receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot, 185-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. has played 31 games over his three seasons in Hamilton (2021-2023), registering 22 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown. The Tiger-Cats selected the former Waterloo Warrior in the third-round, 27th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Milanovic-Litre, 29, suited up in 16 games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2023, registering 17 carries for 55 yards with three touchdowns while adding one reception for 10 yards. He was released by the REDBLACKS on Tuesday, enabling him to sign with the Ticats.

The six-foot, 229-pound native of Vancouver, BC has played 89 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2023), Edmonton Elks (2022) and Calgary Stampeders (2017-2021), totalling 165 carries for 647 yards and four touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 329 yards. He was originally selected by Calgary in the fourth-round, 28th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft after playing his collegiate football at Simon Fraser University.