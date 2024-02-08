Als part ways with DT Almondo Sewell

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released veteran defensive tackle Almondo Sewell.

The club announced the move on X on Thursday afternoon.

Sewell, 37, has spent the past three years with the Alouettes and helped them to a win in the 110th Grey Cup this past season. He had nine sacks in 46 games with the Als. Sewell is a 12-year CFL vet, who suited up for Edmonton from 2011 up until 2020, before making the move to Montreal. He won a Grey Cup with the Green and Gold in 2015 and is a six-time CFL All-Star and a seven-time West Division All-Star.

Sewell has 69 career sacks and 357 tackles in 185 games.

The Alouettes also announced Thursday that the team has signed American defensive back Linden Stephens to a two-year contract.

Stephens (six-foot, 193 pounds) spent four years with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats from 2014 to 2017. In 44 games, he produced 92 solo tackles and 48 assisted, adding six interceptions while forcing a fumble.

The 28-year-old played for New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams, Denver, Seattle, Miami, Washington, Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the NFL. In 2022, the Euclid, OH product was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL.

His father Mac played linebacker in the NFL while his grandfather Gus ‘Honeycomb’ Johnson was a five-time NBA All-Star.