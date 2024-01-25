Matte, Als agree to one-year extension

MONTREAL — If you can’t remember what the Montreal Alouettes offence looks like without Kristian Matte, you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

The Als announced Thursday that the National offensive lineman signed an extension to remain with the team for the 2024 season.

RELATED

» Steinberg: Als looking to maintain winning culture

» Desjardins returns, Lavergne promoted Als’ Football Ops moves

» Als extend running back Jeshrun Antwi

» Als ink trio of Nationals through 2026, including Maxym Lavallee

» Als sign Regis Cibasu to one-year extension

Matte (six-foot-four, 296 pounds), will return with the Alouettes for a 14th season. Only Anthony Calvillo (16) and Scott Flory (15) have played more seasons in an Alouettes uniform. Like Matte, Peter Dalla Riva also played 14 seasons for the Als. In last year’s Grey Cup game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Matte and his offensive line did a great job of protecting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was eventually named Grey Cup MVP. Matte took part in all 18 regular season games and each of the three playoffs contests for the Alouettes in 2023.

Since 2010, he has played in 185 games in his career, all with the Alouettes. He is currently tied for ninth in that category with kicker Don Sweet. Matte finished sixth in pass blocking efficiency (98.3) according to Pro Football Focus, while tying for 11th in pass-blocking grade (71.5).

Matte continues to demonstrate his strength and versatility, playing mostly centre and guard in his career. His experience has been a precious commodity for the team’s young offensive players. The former Concordia Stinger was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by Montreal in 2010. In his rookie year, he won the Grey Cup with the team.

“There aren’t many players that are capable of playing 14 seasons of professional football. Matte is a guy everyone loves”, says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “He played a crucial role in our last Grey Cup win. He is not afraid to get up and talk in the locker room when things are not going so well. He also sets the proper example on the field through his work ethic. We are lucky to have such a leader on our team.”