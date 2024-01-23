Als sign Régis Cibasu to one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has signed National fullback Régis Cibasu to a new one-year deal. Cibasu was set to become a free agent in February 13.

Cibasu (6’3″, 232 lbs.) caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He was in uniform for all 18 regular season games and three playoff contests including the 110th Grey Cup win. He added five tackles on special teams in addition to recovering a fumble.

“Régis has been with us for several years and has proven to be versatile enough to help the team through time”, said Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “In 2023, he always answered the call and did his job the right way. He deserves this vote of confidence.”

The 29-year-old player took snaps as a wide receiver, tight end and fullback since making his Alouettes’ debut in 2021. With his blocking skills, the former Université de Montréal Carabin, who won the Vanier Cup in 2014, contributed to the team’s success in the run game, all while making important blocks on passing situations. Cibasu has played 64 CFL games in his career with Toronto and Montreal.

Cibasu, who grew up in the Pointe-Saint Charles neighbourhood of Montreal, will begin his fifth CFL season in 2024 and his fourth in Montreal, after being drafted in the third round by the Toronto Argonauts in 2018.

Cibasu spends time volunteering in the community as he is involved with Sun Youth. In the weeks leading up to the holiday season, he helped collect non-perishable items and helped bring food and toys to local children. He often visits football programs where he helps coach youth players.