Fletcher, Als agree to one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have signed American running back Walter Fletcher to a one-year contract extension. Fletcher was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

The Als also recently released veteran running back William Stanback, and extended the contract of tailback Jeshrun Antwi.

Fletcher (five-foot-nine, 202 pounds) arrived in the nest in 2022 after a season in Edmonton. In seven games in 2023, the 27-year-old gained 266 yards on 58 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 176 yards.

RELATED

» Steinberg: Als looking to maintain winning culture

» Als release running back William Stanback

» Als extend running back Jeshrun Antwi

» Matte, Als agree to one-year extension

» Als sign Regis Cibasu to one-year extension

Fletcher played three years for the Edinboro Fighting Scots. During his second year, he ran for a school-record 1,740 yards on 253 carries. Fletcher ranked second in NCAA Division II football in rushing yards, along with ranking second nationally in rushing yards per game (158.2) and he scored 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. He rushed for 100-or-more yards in eight of 11 games, including a school-record four games with 200-or-more yards.

Fletcher then transferred to play for the Ball State Cardinals in 2019. He gained 726 yards and five touchdowns that season. He also caught 26 passes for 306 yards and two majors.

“Walter is an outstanding athlete who has a lot of acceleration when he runs with the ball,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He worked with our running backs in recent years and his positive attitude is contagious, both on the field and around our club. His return to our team is great news.”

The team has also signed American running back Stevie Scott III to a two-year deal.

Scott (six-foot-two, 231 pounds) finished his career fourth in Indiana Hoosiers football history with 30 rushing touchdowns and fifth with 32 total majors in three years. The 23-year-old scored at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three-straight seasons. In 2019 and 2020, he was elected on the All-Big Ten Conference second team.