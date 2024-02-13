Als add to d-line with Derek Wiggan signing

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes continued to make a free agency splash on Tuesday, signing National defensive tackle Derek Wiggan.

Wiggan (six-foot-one, 303 pounds) will be playing an eighth year in the CFL after seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He was the 34th overall pick in the 2014 CFL Draft by Calgary.

In 117 career games, the Toronto, Ont. native amassed 147 defensive tackles and three on special teams. He also added 16 sacks, one interception and forced two fumbles. In the last two seasons, he has played in every game for his team in regular season. In 2018, he helped the Stamps to a Grey Cup win.

Wiggan played college football for the Queen’s Golden Gaels from 2010-2014. In 2013, he was an OUA first-team selection.