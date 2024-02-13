Jones, Adeyemi-Berglund headed to Montreal

MONTREAL — The current champions are adding to their arsenal.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Tevin Jones.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of 2024 Free Agency

» MMQB: Final questions before Free Agency hits

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Alouettes sign National RB Sean Thomas Erlington

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Jones (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) played two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2023, the 31-year-old caught 65 passes for 882 yards and three touchdowns.

The League City, TX native played for several NFL teams, as he had stints in Houston, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Jacksonville. In five games with the Steelers, he caught four passes for 61 yards.

From 2011 to 2015, he played for the Memphis Tigers. In 50 games, he collected 90 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine majors.

The Alouettes also announced on Tuesday that they have signed National defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

Adeyemi-Berglund (six-foot-two, 248 pounds) played in all 18 regular season games with the Stampeders in 2022 and 2023. The 27-year-old has amassed 52 defensive tackles and nine on special teams, while adding 14 sacks and forced a fumble in 50 career CFL games.

In 2020, the Dartmouth, NS, native was the third overall pick in the CFL Draft by Calgary. Between 2016 and 2019, he played four seasons of college football for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. During his time with the Lions, he amassed 135 tackles, including 28 for loss, 15 sacks and he forced six fumbles in 33 games.