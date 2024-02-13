Argos add Kerfalla Exumé and Albert Awachie

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed a pair of Nationals, in defensive back Kerfalla Exumé and fullback Albert Awachie.

Exumé, 29, played 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023, tallying two defensive tackles and 17 special teams tackles, tied for the fifth most in the league.

The six-foot, 197-pound DB was drafted by Winnipeg in the eighth round of the 2019 CFL Draft and the Montreal-born player wasted no time getting acclimated to the pro game, finishing second in the league with 25 special teams tackles that season. The University of Montreal alum played for his hometown Alouettes in 2021 and 2022. For his career, Exumé has recorded five defensive tackles and 63 special teams tackles in 64 games, winning the Grey Cup in 2019.

Awachie, 31, played 14 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023, catching three passes for 24 yards while making one special teams tackle. The six-foot-three, 262-pound Toronto native has played 67 games across six CFL seasons, all with the Roughriders and has caught nine passes for 74 yards while chipping in with 15 special teams tackles.

Awachie played four years at the University of Toronto (2013-2016) playing both receiver and defensive back while with the Varsity Blues.