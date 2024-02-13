Argos sign defensive back Quincy Mauger

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed defensive back Quincy Mauger, the team announced on Tuesday.

Mauger, 28, played 18 games for BC last season recording 46 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

The six-foot, 206-pound defensive back was signed by the Leos in 2022 where he tallied 19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery in 18 games.

The Georgia native spent time with the Blues (Spring League), Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Legends (AAF) between 2017 and 2020. The former University of Georgia Bulldog played 50 games for the SEC school and contributed 186 tackles, seven interceptions and one forced fumble.