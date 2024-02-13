Defensive end Malik Carney joins Roughriders

REGINA — Head coach Corey Mace will have plenty of options as he implements his new defensive scheme.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to a deal with defensive end Malik Carney, the team announced on Tuesday after the veteran defender became a free agent.

Carney (six-foot-three, 245 pounds) joins the Roughriders after three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021-2023). He set a career high in tackles (52) in 2023, while adding five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one knockdown and four tackles for a loss. He put up a strong Week 2 showing against the Montreal Alouettes, notching eight tackles and two sacks. Over 41 career games in the Hammer, he registered 81 career tackles, five special teams tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Carney signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He went on to spend time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Collegiately, the Virginia native spent four seasons at North Carolina, suiting up for 36 games. He tallied 176 defensive tackles (including 33 for a loss), 17 sacks, four pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown. His five forced fumbles in 2018 led the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mace’s defence now features recently extended Micah Johnson and Anthony Lanier II to go alongside fellow newcomer Jalon Edwards-Cooper.