2024 Free Agency February 13, 2024

Super Coop: Riders sign Jalon Edwards-Cooper

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed free agent American defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper.

Edwards-Cooper (five-foot-11, 175 pounds) was a crucial part of strong BC Lions’ backfield in 2023. He comes to the Roughriders having completed his best season to date, playing in a career high 14 CFL games and tallying 36 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble.

The 26-year-old corner also had a standout Week 5 in 2023, recovering a blocked field goal and running it back 62 yards for a touchdown. He initially signed with the Lions in June of 2021 and went on to play 30 games and notch 79 career tackles and three interceptions.

Prior to turning pro, Edwards-Cooper spent five seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce (2015-2019). He played in 46 games, earning 141 career tackles, including eight tackles for a loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The Texas native was part of the 2016 LSC Championship team and the 2017 National Championship team.

