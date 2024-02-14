Brandon Barlow signs two-year contract with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed another former Toronto Argonaut.

The Ticats announced Wednesday the signing of American free agent defensive lineman Brandon Barlow to a two-year contract.

Barlow, 26, suited up in 14 games last season for the Toronto Argonauts, registering 31 total tackles, including 29 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The six-foot-four, 260-pound native of Cohoes, New York has played 24 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2022-2023), totalling 51 total tackles, with 48 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 quarterback sacks, two forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Barlow attended Boston College, where he suited up in 48 games for the Eagles (2017-2021), registering 128 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.