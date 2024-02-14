REDBLACKS add linebacker Silas Stewart

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed American free agent linebacker Silas Stewart to a one-year contract.

The New Castle, Delaware native has spent all three seasons of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders, recording 11 tackles in five games during the 2023 campaign.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» 5 moves that mattered on Day 1 of Free Agency

» Free Agent Tracker: Who did the REDBLACKS sign so far?

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Stewart, 28, enjoyed a career season in 2022, where he posted a total of 55 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble through 18 games.

Following a 21-game college career with Incarnate Word, Stewart is now a veteran of 35 CFL games, with 82 total tackles.