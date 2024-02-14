Ticats sign DL Dewayne Hendrix to two-year contract

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday they have signed American free agent defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix to a two-year contract.

Hendrix, 27, started 15 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, posting 22 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The six-foot-four, 270-pound native of O’Fallon, Illinois has suited up in 38 games, including 37 starts over his three seasons in the CFL with the Argos (2021-2023), totalling 64 defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, six pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The former University of Pittsburgh defensive lineman signed with the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent (2019) and spent time with the Chicago Bears (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020). He also played for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.