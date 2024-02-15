Argos extend OL Dejon Allen, RB Deonta McMahon

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that they have extended the contracts of offensive lineman Dejon Allen and running back Deonta McMahon.

Allen, 29, won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2023 after starting 16 of 18 games at right tackle. The University of Hawaii alum helped anchor an offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks, 14 clear of the second-place team while opening holes for a 1,000-yard rusher and protecting 4,000-yard passer Chad Kelly. Allen was a CFL All-Star in 2023 and is a two-time East Division All-Star. The California native has played in 46 games over three seasons for the Boatmen.

McMahon, 24, played seven games for the Argos last season with 38 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns, adding 10 receptions for 64 yards.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound tailback played three seasons at McNeese State (2020-2022) and over the course of 27 games rushed for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 519 yards and another two majors. The Florida native was First-Team All-Conference in 2022, offensive player of the year and a nominee for the Walter Payton Award, after rushing for a career-high 1,408 yards and 12 touchdowns. McMahon was second-team All-Conference in 2021. He started his collegiate career at Butte College where he was an All-American after rushing for 1,214 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.

The Argos also announced they have signed American defensive backs Darius Joiner and Kary Vincent Jr., alongside American running back Khalan Laborn.

Joiner, 25, spent time with the Houston Texans in 2023 after being signed as an undrafted free agent in May. The six-foot-two, 200-pound defensive back attended Duke University in 2022 where he recorded 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 13 games for the Blue Devils. The Alabama native played at Western Illinois in 2021, being named All-Conference after making 142 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 11 games. Joiner began his college football career at Jacksonville State (2017-2020) and over 29 games played he would tally 181 tackles and one interception.

Vincent Jr., 26, recorded 4.5 tackles and three pass breakups for the Houston Roughnecks (XFL) in 2023 after being traded in January by the team that drafted him in 2022, the San Antonio Brahmas. The five-foot-10, 190-pound defensive back was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and traded to Philadelphia in November. Vincent Jr. would play two games for the Eagles that season, making two tackles. The Texas native signed with San Francisco in 2022 before his move to the XFL. The Louisiana State product (2017-2019) tallied 87 tackles, one sack, and six interceptions in 39 games for the Tigers, helping the SEC team win the National Championship in 2019. Also ran track at LSU.

Laborn, 26, was acquired in the trade with Edmonton earlier this year, along with Jake Ceresna, in exchange for wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and a 2024 CFL Draft pick. The five-foot-11, 212-pound running back spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before his move to Edmonton. The Virginia native played at Marshall University in 2022 carrying the ball 302 times for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Was named First Team All-Sun Belt. Laborn attended Florida State from 2017-2019 and in 12 games the tailback rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns.