Playmakers Available: Who are the top unsigned FAs?

TORONTO — Free agency has officially started with big names being signed all across the league.

That doesn’t mean that there’s not a lot of talent still available for teams to make their moves, with players like Tim White and A.C. Leonard yet to sign a contract.

Check out below who are the top players your favourite team still could look to sign.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» 5 moves that mattered on Day 1 of Free Agency

» Free Agent Tracker: Where have the top players signed?

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Tim White – WR

This is an obvious one. White has been productive since joining the CFL with the Ticats in 2021. The star wide receiver has tallied 225 receptions for 3,308 yards and 18 majors over 47 games in Hamilton.

The pass-catcher is coming off back-to-back CFL All-Star seasons where he registered at least 1,265 receiving yards, including a 1,269-yard effort in 2023 that led all receivers in the CFL. White was also named Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Player in both of those years as the focal point of the Tiger-Cats passing attack.

Morrow signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and spent the season on the practice roster before joining the team for the 2021 season. Overall the tailback has rushed for 1,614 yards and seven majors, including 907 and four touchdowns in 2023.

The five-foot-eight, 205-pound runner also played as a returner for the Riders, netting 1,031 kickoff-return yards with a 21.5 average per return and would be a dangerous weapon for any backfield.

The ball-hawking defender could be a great addition for teams looking for a defensive back. Evans is going into his eighth season in the CFL after signing with the Stampeders in 2015. The defensive back was named a West-Division All-Star two times (2017, 2018), a CFL All Star (2018) while also winning two Grey Cups (2018 with Calgary and 2023 with Montreal).

Evans has a knack for turning the ball over, netting 17 interceptions and three forced fumbles in his career.

If teams are looking for a dangerous weapon in the return game, look no further than Grant. A member of the Winnipeg Blue bombers on the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup-winning rosters, Grant grew into a consistent threat in the return game, leading the team in punt and kickoff return yards each of the last three seasons. The five-foot-nine, 160 pound ace special teamer missed time with injury in 2023 but still finished with 19 kick returns for 427 yards.

In 2022, Grant took 63 punts back for 817 yards (an average of 13 yards) and two touchdowns. He also took 31 kickoffs back for 782 yards and a touchdown. Both led the league and earned him a CFL All-Star nomination.

Leonard is going into his eighth year in the CFL after stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-2017, 2019-2022), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2018) and Edmonton Elks (2023). The veteran has terrorized opposing quarterbacks since entering the league, registering 51 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one interceptions in 110 games.

In 2023, Leonard showcased his versatility by finishing tied for second in sacks with 12 while also catching two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown on offence as a surprise weapon for the Elks.

Defensive back Robertson Daniel took over a more prominent role in Toronto last year and didn’t disappoint. Daniel had four interceptions – including a pick six – and 55 defensive tackles as part of a ball-hawking secondary.

The veteran has stints with the Oakland Raiders (2015), Green Bay Packers (2015-2016), Baltimore Ravens (2016-2018), Calgary Stampeders (2019-2020) and Toronto Argonauts (2021-2023), offering plenty of experience as a defensive playmaker.

Phillips played an important role in the Argos receiving group the last two seasons, tallying 1,076 yards and four touchdowns over that span.

The six-foot pass catcher just recently turned 28-years-old and would be a good addition for a team looking for another aerial weapon.

Rasheed Bailey – WR

Bailey brings play-making ability and experience, a great combo for any free agent. The veteran receiver signed with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and spent four seasons in Winnipeg, catching 180 passes for 2,072 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bailey was part of a Bombers squad that made four straight Grey Cups, capturing two titles (2019, 2021) as a key part of their aerial offence.

The six-foot-one, 217-pound receiver had his best season in 2022, finishing with 63 catches for 729 yards and nine majors.

Lucky Whitehead – WR

Speaking of play-making ability and experience, Whitehead is entering his fifth season in the CFL after signing with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and catching 52 passes for 521 yards and two touchdowns in Winnipeg. The veteran signed with the BC Lions in 2021 and spent three seasons in Vancouver, catching 196 passes for 2,671 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also played three seasons in the NFL after being signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Whitehead had 1,151 total return yards, 189 rushing yards and nine receptions for 64 receiving yards in 30 games. Whitehead spent his two-year college career at Florida Atlantic, totalling 896 receiving yards and ten total touchdowns in 19 games.

Larry Dean – LB

Dean is a three-time divisional All-Star (2017-2019), was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018 and was Edmonton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

The veteran has played 108 CFL games and earned 570 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles. He’s also played in five playoff games.