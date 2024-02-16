A Big Add: Stamps sign former NFL WR Auden Tate

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday that they have signed American receiver Auden Tate, who has 35 games of National Football League experience with the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Playmakers Available: Who are the top 5 unsigned FAs?

» Who have the Stamps signed? Check out our team by team Free Agency breakdown

» Ferguson: 9 sneaky good FA signings

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Tate (six-foot-five, 228 pounds) was chosen by Cincinnati in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft and in 35 games over four seasons with Bengals had 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, he attended training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. In 2023, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

In college, Tate played three seasons at Florida State and in 29 games for the Seminoles, he made 65 receptions for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns.

After playing sparingly during his freshman season, Tate emerged in 2016 with 25 catches for 409 yards. He was second on the team with six touchdown receptions including two in a game against Louisville. In 2017, Tate led the Seminoles and the Atlantic Coast Conference with 10 touchdown catches and had a total of 40 receptions for 548 yards.