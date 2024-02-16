Bombers bring back American OL Eric Lofton

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday the club has signed American offensive tackle Eric Lofton to a one-year contract. The veteran became a free agent on Tuesday.

Lofton (six-foot-four, 293 pounds, Temple,; born: March 6, 1993 in Lumberton, NJ) returns to Winnipeg after spending the 2022 season with the club. Last season, he started 14 games for the Riders at tackle.

Lofton has also spent two seasons (2019-2020) with the Edmonton Elks, suiting up for two games. He started his CFL career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, dressing in four games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The New Jersey native played five collegiate seasons (2011-2015) at Temple University. He appeared in 37 games, making starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard.