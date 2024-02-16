Elks sign American running back Camerun Peoples

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Camerun Peoples, the club announced Friday.

Peoples had a decorated college career at Appalachian State University (2018-2022), where he was a two-time Second Team All-Sun Belt selection (2020 and 2021) and was named to the Phil Steele All-Sun Belt First Team in 2020.

The Alabama native was also the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP after setting the NCAA single-game bowl record with 319 rushing yards and tied another mark with five rushing touchdowns in the Mountaineers win over North Texas. In 36 career games for Appalachian State, Peoples rushed for 2,830 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The six-foot-two running back most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He appeared in the NFL team’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, where he rushed for four yards on four carries and added two receptions for 24 yards.